Local organization recognized for helping train service dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s International Service Dog Day and a local organization that helps train them is being recognized.

Paws and Stripes trains shelter dogs to be service dogs for veterans with PTSD. It’s one of 11 small businesses in the country to win the inaugural gusto “Extra Mile Award,” recognizing their contribution to the community.

“I have always said what an amazing team we have, so it’s super cool to see them recognized like this,” said Lindsey Stanek, CEO of Paws and Stripes.

Those who work there say Paws and Stripes is more like a family than a business. As part of the award they’ll receive $1,500 to donate to a local charity.