Lobos fall to 6th ranked Texas Tech in a slugfest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One night after defeating Texas Tech, Ray Birmingham and his Lobo baseball team fall on the short end. The Red Raiders rebound in a day game against the Lobos Wednesday with a 27-15 victory. The two teams combined for an insane 45 hits and 42 runs.

The Lobos appeared to be on their way to perhaps a second victory over the Red Raiders when they rallied from an 11-5 deficit, scoring 9 unanswered runs to take a 14-11 lead heading into the sixth inning.

The Red Raiders followed with their own rally to score 16 unanswered runs. The game started with a Hunter Hargrove two run shot for the visitors in the top of the first inning. Carl Stajduhar tied the game at two with one swing in the bottom half of the first frame when he singled to left to bring in two.

Stajduhar also hit a home run and would go 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs and career best 7 RBI. The two teams traded shots until the latter innings when the Red Raiders put the game out of reach. The Lobos win streak ends at four games as they prepare to go on the road for a Mountain West showdown at San Diego State.

The Lobos are the top team in the league with the Aztecs following at second. The three game series in San Diego starts Friday at 7 p.m.