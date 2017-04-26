Life-saving medication on hand at Rio Rancho schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio rancho schools are preparing to keep a life-saving medication on-hand to treat drug overdoses.

Wednesday Rio Rancho nurses and security personnel will receive training to administer Naloxone to students in middle and high school.

Vice President of the board Catherine Cullen led the effort and the school board approved it at a mid-December meeting.

Rio Rancho representatives say high schools are getting it for free through a donation from the drug’s maker Adapt Pharma.

They say they’ve already purchased it for middle schools for $75.

According to school board documents, school nurses will now be allowed to have Naloxone on hand and administer it to anyone they believe is suffering from a drug overdose, once they’re trained.

Rio Rancho was one of many districts that saw a donation from Adapt Pharma.

According to their website, the company has given away 3,300 free doses of Naloxone to high schools in 33 states.

According to the White House, more Americans die each year from drug overdoses than they do in car crashes.

Officials say the majority of those involve prescription medications.