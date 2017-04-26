Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly and mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky. The exception to this are those within the Northeast Plains where scattered rain and snow showers continue to linger this morning – likely to push out by mid-day. Afternoon temperatures will be on the cooler side with most below average for this time of year (50s, 60s and 70s). Winds will be breezy at times (10-20mph) but not nearly as strong as what ripped across the state Tuesday. Another quick-hitting system will scrape to our north late tonight and into Thursday morning… bringing another round of scattered showers to the Northern Mountains.

THURSDAY: Snow showers will likely linger over the higher elevations of north NM before clearing by the afternoon hours. Strong winds and high fire danger will the main concerns for those across central, eastern and southern NM. High Wind Watches and Fire Weather Watches are already in place for most of the southern 2/3rds of the state. Afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely – most of us closer to season normals.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Our next big weather-maker looks to be an unseasonably strong storm diving in from the west. Expect widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow across the state. Temperatures will also drop 15°-20° as this storm passes – below average temperatures expected across the entire area. (Many locals within northern, eastern and central NM will fall close to freezing Saturday night – be sure to take care of your plants, pets & pipes!)