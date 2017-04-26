John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It will be a quiet afternoon as we wait for the next storm to arrive. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Wednesday. A storm will quickly deliver a glancing blow of showers overnight tonight, but will clear out by early Thursday. Temperatures will continue to warm back up Thursday, but the winds will start to pick up again Thursday afternoon as the next storm system arrives.

The next storm will be deep and stronger, providing a good shot at showers for much of the state Friday and Saturday. Winds will remain gusty through at least Friday and much cooler air will pour into the state Saturday. Expect afternoon highs to be 15° – 25° below average. We’ll quickly rebound the temperatures into next week as we settle into a drier pattern.