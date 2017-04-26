Japan PM to visit Russia, Britain amid North Korean tension

Chief nuclear negotiators from left to right, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Hong-kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, join hands before their meeting about North Korean issues at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo Tuesday, April 25, 2017. North Korea marks the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday, and South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that it could conduct another nuclear test or launch an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. (Toru Yamanaka/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pursue talks on joint economic projects aimed at a possible breakthrough in their decades-old island dispute.

Japanese officials said Wednesday that North Korea is also likely to be discussed given the timing of Abe’s trip, though the leaders’ approaches remain different.

Japan recently held talks with key allies the U.S., South Korea and Australia, agreeing that China and Russia are crucial in pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear and missile programs. While China is seen as more cooperative, U.S.-Russia ties have deteriorated over Syria.

Japan and Russia both claim four islands north of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido which came under Russian control at the end of World War II.

They remain at odds over the territorial dispute but are now discussing joint development of fisheries, tourism and other areas that might help bridge the gap.

Abe is to visit Britain next for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. Defense cooperation, trade and Britain’s exit from the European Union are among key issues to be discussed.