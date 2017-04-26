In The County: Parents Who Host Lose The Most

George Schroeder, Health Manager with Bernalillo County and Amy Dudewicz, from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the dangers of hosting a party for underage drinkers.

Graduation season is nearing and that means robes, tassels, planning for the future and parties. But, the consequences for adults contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Bernalillo County is a serious offense and patrols will increase.

To get more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County