For Your Education: Comcast Cares Day At Lavaland Elementary

Comcast Cares Day was active in the community, helping out an Albuquerque Public School. Volunteers, staff, teachers and students were at Lavaland Elementary School over the weekend to make a difference at the school. In addition to clean-up activities, they updated the basketball courts and created gardens to help upgrade the patio and outside learning environment at Lavaland. Getting the community together aides in creating pride in the community.

If you would like more information on getting involved in Comcast Cares Day or would like to nominate your school, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Comcast