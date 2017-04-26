Family seeking answers after woman killed in six-vehicle-crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman killed in an especially ugly crash says they are desperate for answers.

The crash happened on Central and Wyoming on April 17. It involved six vehicles.

The woman in the back seat of the white car was killed.

Family members say it was 44-year-old Shadhan Swanson, a single mother of two boys ages 17 and 18. The family says the boys are devastated.

Police did say it appeared that speed was a factor but they have not released an official cause.

The family says detectives have been in touch with them and they are still investigating.