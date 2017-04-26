Duke city events close out April

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with Native American culture, medieval activities, and a kite fest.

Here’s a list of some of the events happening all over the city:

It’s the 38th Annual American Indian Week, and The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has something for everyone. Traditional native dances, native art experts, and daily guided tours are among the exciting options available every day this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and continuing on through Sunday, April 30.

North America’s largest pow wow has returned to Albuquerque. The annual Gathering of Nations will host over 700 Tribes from across the globe in a celebration of culture with performances, aisles of shopping, and plenty of native foods. This year’s event will be held at EXPO New Mexico from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. Tickets start at $18 a day and admission is open to everyone.

Lords and Ladies of Albuquerque, get ready for a unique event. Enjoy food, music, demonstrations, and activities all recreated from the Middle Ages at the Albuquerque Renaissance Faire. All ages are welcome this Saturday, April 27.

ABQ Trolley Company is offering a two-hour tour around the city’s famous TV and movie locations. See where Breaking Bad, Transformers, and many more shows filmed, as well as hear the behind the scenes stories during an open air custom trolley ride. Tickets are $50.

Alta Mira invites you to the 6th annual KiteFest. Come out and bring your kites for a fun day in the sun. There will be kites for sale, food vendors, music, and fun activities for the kiddos. The proceeds from this event help to provide services for adults and children with developmental disabilities in the community.

Duke City Rep invites you to a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience: Shakespeare as it was done in Shakespeare’s day. The BardCrawl actors will gather in a different Albuquerque watering hole each week for an unrehearsed performance of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Smartphones, appetites and cat calls are welcome. This event is for those 21 years of age and over.

Singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens is the co-founder of the GRAMMY award-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she also plays banjo and fiddle. She will be performing a musical melange of gospel, jazz, blues, and country at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.