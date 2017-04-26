Downtown Albuquerque area targeted by criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The downtown area is getting hit hard by criminals, and victims are getting really fed up. Whether it’s a home, car or business, criminals won’t discriminate.

The Firenze Pizzeria on Park and Ninth Street early on Monday morning was victimized.

Steven Meyer, an owner and operator, said, “The perpetrator dove in through the door and ran straight to the cash register and grabbed it and turned around and ran right out.”

The crook got away with about $200 in cash, but caused $2,000 in losses.

“You see him as a blur,” Meyer said about the surveillance video. “He’s literally sprinting through,” he said.

“He didn’t hesitate one second about what to take or where to go,” Meyer noted.

He was in and out of the restaurant in less than ten seconds, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

“My truck got broken into last month, twice actually. They just broke this window,” said Paul Flores, a Firenze employee. His speaker system and a $100 in cash were stolen.

A neighbor near Ninth and Park Avenue also was ripped off last month with thieves stealing $2,500 in tools.

Crimemapping.com revealed 32 records in the area during the last week. Vehicle break-ins, vandalism and larceny dominate the crime calls.

Anyone with information on the Firenze suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.