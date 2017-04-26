Community Calendar: Native Rug Traditions at American Indian Week

Andrew Thomas, the product specialist from Shumakolowa Native Arts, joined New Mexico Living to show us some of the best authentic native rugs at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

As part of American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Andrew will lead a workshop on Wednesday at 1 p.m. called Rug Traditions. Navajo rugs are known for the tightness of the yarn, complexity of design, and use of all-natural wool.



