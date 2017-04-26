Attorney General investigating mega meat packing companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into four mega meat packing companies.

The four corporations being looked into are Cargill Inc, JBS, Tyson Foods and the National Beef Packing Company. The four packers process approximately 80 percent of all the beef slaughtered in the U.S.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says the investigation will review unfair and anti-competitive practices in the cattle industry.

One of the major concerns is that companies are paying ranchers and farmers less for goods, but the cost at the grocery store has not gone down.

Balderas is now urging all New Mexico ranchers who believe they have been harmed by corporate farming to come forward.