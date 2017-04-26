APS settles with basketball coach allegedly framed by athletic director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 now knows how much Albuquerque Public Schools had to pay for a scandal involving a high school athletic director accused of trying to frame a coach to get rid of him.

It took more than a year to get the documents from APS. They show the district settled with Sandia High School Basketball Coach Alvin Broussard paying him $65,000.

Read the settlement agreement here >>

During spring break back in 2014, Sandia High Athletic Director Tom Knauber was captured on surveillance video walking down a hallway with a bag and into Broussard’s office, then leaving without it.

The next Monday, Knauber told APS police he got a tip that Broussard had drug paraphernalia in his office, and then led police right to it.

Neither Broussard nor police thought the story added up, and Knauber was eventually charged for framing the coach.

It was a bombshell for Sandia students at the time.

“Most of us, like, all of us, especially me, are like, shocked because it was so unexpected,” student Zaria Ratliffe said.

That misdemeanor was eventually dismissed with the District Attorney’s Office saying the video only provided circumstantial evidence, but Broussard sued APS and Knauber.

The suit ended up costing APS considerably more than the $65,000 settlement because the district also had to pay Broussard’s attorneys and pay a high-powered law firm to represent the district.

APS police believe Knauber did it because he wanted his son to take over the coaching job at Sandia. The district ended up moving Knauber to another school before he retired.

Alvin Broussard is still coaching at Sandia High. He and his attorney declined to comment on the settlement.