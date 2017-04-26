April 26 Morning Rush: U.S. Senator pushes president to visit New Mexico border communities

1.President Trump is set to unveil his plan to overhaul the nation’s tax code Wednesday. This is with just two days left until the deadline to avoid a government shutdown over the budget. Lawmakers are reportedly pressing ahead with a spending plan that does not include funding for Trump’s border wall. The president says he’s willing to delay the funding fight until the fall. Steve Pearce, New Mexico’s only Republican Congressman told NPR he’d rather see a “virtual wall” built in his district. Democrat Senator Tom Udall called for President Trump to visit the New Mexico border communities to hear from residents firsthand.

Full Story: Senator calls for President Trump to visit New Mexico’s border

2. Rio Rancho school nurses and security personnel are set to receive training Wednesday on the overdose drug Naloxone. The drug is also set to be distributed to the district’s high schools afterward. According to the district, the board approved Naloxone in middle and high schools in December. A district spokesperson says a company called Adapt Pharma is providing it free to all high schools. It will cost $75 per middle school to have Naloxone on-hand.

Full Story: Life-saving medication on hand at Rio Rancho schools

3. A chilly and mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque Rapid Transit spokeswoman Joanie Griffin says they’re now working toward an access plan for the visually impaired after a blind, Albuquerque man says he fell into a hole because of the construction. Joseph Dickmeyer says Nob Hill has been harder to navigate lately. He claims a driver had to help him out at Central and Washington. Once ART is finished, the spokesperson said there will be improved lighting in the area.

Full Story: Blind man falls into ditch at ART construction site

5. Some parents are left scrambling Wednesday morning after the Public Education Department cut a popular summer program. The K-3 Plus Summer Program offers 25 days of extra time in the classroom meant to benefit disadvantaged students.Ten schools are facing cuts to their free summer programs. APS says the program serves about $4,500 students each summer. Read responses from PED and APS on our website.

Full Story:10 Albuquerque schools face state cuts to summer K-3 Plus programs

The Morning’s Top Stories