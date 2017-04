ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Akron guard Antino Jackson has decided to join Paul Weir and the New Mexico Lobos for his next and final season of basketball eligibility.

Jackson, a 5-foot-11 graduate transfer, made his commitment to the Lobos public by announcing it on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Jackson, who is a native of Houston, averaged nearly 9 points per game for the Zips last season. He shot over 40 percent from the field and knocked down 49 three point buckets.