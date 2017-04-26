Albuquerque Public Schools to keep some middle school sports programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced that middle school students will still be able to compete in volleyball, basketball and track and field next school year despite an announcement earlier this month that APS was cutting middle school sports.

The district says the change was made possible under a plan being developed by the APS Athletics Department.

APS is working with principals, coaches and the community to keep keep the sports for another year.

Albuquerque Public Schools will also continue to offer PE, intramural sports and other programs like flag football and lunchtime basketball.

