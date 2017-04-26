Albuquerque Public Schools to keep some middle school sports programs

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced that middle school students will still be able to compete in volleyball, basketball and track and field next school year despite an announcement earlier this month that APS was cutting middle school sports.

The district says the change was made possible under a plan being developed by the APS Athletics Department.

APS is working with principals, coaches and the community to keep keep the sports for another year.

Albuquerque Public Schools will also continue to offer PE, intramural sports and other programs like flag football and lunchtime basketball.

KRQE News 13 will have more information tonight at 10 p.m.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s