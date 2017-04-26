Albuquerque prosecutor: Fewer criminal cases to go to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The Albuquerque area’s chief prosecutor says his office is going to focus on the worst offenders and only try about half the criminal cases referred by law enforcement.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the approach announced Wednesday by District Attorney Raul Torrez will significantly reduce the number of criminal cases sent to Bernalillo County criminal courts.

Torrez says the office in recent years has tried to prosecute three-quarters of the cases referred by law enforcement and only got convictions in 44 percent.

Torrez says his office will try to prosecute the most dangerous offenders and try to put many other defendants into drug treatment or diversion programs.

According to Torrez, the office’s poor conviction rate has allowed violent offenders to avoid lengthy prison sentences and commit additional crimes.