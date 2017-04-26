Albuquerque police using Facebook to attack judges, media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The Albuquerque Police Department is using its official Facebook page to criticize area judges and local news media.

The Albuquerque Journal reports in recent months the department has used its social media page to highlight specific actions by judges and the media. In some posts, Albuquerque police criticize them and have attracted hundreds of harsh comments from the public.

Some user comments have called for violence against judges or accused reporters of crimes.

Albuquerque police spokeswoman Celina Espinoza says there is a lot of finger-pointing over the city’s crime rates and the police are only trying to tell “the whole story.”

Heath Haussamen, a board member of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, says said the chapter opposes the department’s use of social media as its main medium for distributing information.