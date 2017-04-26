Albuquerque family shaken up after armed robbery at cellphone store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scary moments for an Albuquerque father and his sons after four masked, armed men stormed a Sprint store.

Daniel Haymes and his two sons were out shopping for a cellphone Tuesday evening at the Spring store near Coors and I-40 when the doors flew open and the men came in with guns.

Haymes says two of the robbers grabbed two employees while the other robbers forced customers to the back of the store.

The group also got agitated when the employees said the safe didn’t work. So, they grabbed a bunch of cell phones and took off in an older, gold Buick Regal.

Haymes says his sons were so scared they stayed home from school Tuesday.