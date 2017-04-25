Waiting On Another Storm

The rain and snow will focus across the northeast tonight with 2″-4″ possible over the high terrain near Raton. Here in Albuquerque we will have scattered showers diminishing through the night. We will be in between weather systems on Wednesday. Early Thursday morning a weak storm will pass to our north. it could spread a few showers over northern sections. A stronger & colder storm will head our way Friday. This storm will pack colder temps, mountain snow and valley showers.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
