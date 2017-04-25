Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wait times and lines at Motor Vehicle Division locations around the Albuquerque metro area continue to grow. KRQE News 13 tracked wait times at two locations on Tuesday. One of those, the San Mateo and Montgomery location, had a minimum of a two and a half hour wait. MVD cites an increase in Real Identification requests and short staffing as the reasons for longer wait times.

From the beginning of Gov. Susana Martinez’s time in office, her administration has vowed to improve customer service at the MVD.

In 2011, Demesia Padilla, then Director of the State Taxation and Revenue Department which oversees the MVD, told KRQE News 13 that the wait times were going to improve. Over the next several years, MVD unveiled different methods and materials which were meant to streamline the process.

One problem holding everything up is people are needing more documents — the right documents — to get the federally compliant drivers license.

“If you bring all the documentation you have and everything and there’s one pesky little thing and they make you go back and forth and you really don’t know what to get,” said Blanca Concini as she tried to get her license renewed at the MVD. “They told me to bring this form and it was the wrong form, what do I know about forms.”

Many people don’t have social security cards, current ID’s or passports. They’re also learning their hospital-issued birth certificate isn’t enough, it needs to be state-issued.

According to MVD’s website, to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license, you will need to bring the following documents to any MVD Field Office:

•    One (1) proof of identification number, and
•    One (1) proof of identity, and
•    Two (2) proofs of New Mexico residency.

For a list of accepted documents, click here. 

