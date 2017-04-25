US Air Force Academy band performs at Highland High School

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Air Force Academy’s band made a stop at Highland High School Tuesday.

“Blue Steel” is made up of active duty airmen and women who are committed to enhancing community relations through high energy music.

Their jams even got the principal on his feet.

“Any time we can break way from the daily monotony of school for kids, you know we’ve been in testing for the last three weeks, so I think this is a great way for staff and students just to release and have a good time,” Principal Marco Harris said.

The band also performs overseas to boost troop morale.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s