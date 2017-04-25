US Air Force Academy band performs at Highland High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Air Force Academy’s band made a stop at Highland High School Tuesday.

“Blue Steel” is made up of active duty airmen and women who are committed to enhancing community relations through high energy music.

Their jams even got the principal on his feet.

“Any time we can break way from the daily monotony of school for kids, you know we’ve been in testing for the last three weeks, so I think this is a great way for staff and students just to release and have a good time,” Principal Marco Harris said.

The band also performs overseas to boost troop morale.