The Lobos and Texas Tech renew their 4 game series on the diamond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 6th ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders won the first two games at their place. Ray Birmingham and his Lobos returned the favor by winning the first of two at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque Tuesday night. The Lobos 16-5 victory over the Red Raiders started after a one hour lightning delay.

Once the game started the only sparks in the night sky were Lobo hits. The Lobos put together 15 hits starting with a two run single from Danny Collier in the bottom of the first inning. Collier had two hits and drove in three runs. Luis Gonzalez also drove in three runs and scored twice for the victorious Lobos while going 3 for 5 at the plate.

Lobos pitcher Carson Schneider went six innings, striking out 7 and allowing four runs. Three of those runs were earned. The victory is a big win for a Lobo program that saw their season ended by the Red Raiders last season. With the win the Lobos improved to 24-16-1. The two teams will play the finale of their four game series Wednesday. The game has a 1pm start time at Santa Ana Star Field.