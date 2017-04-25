Teen suspect in Edgewood woman’s murder to be tried as adult

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned just how brutal the murder of an Edgewood woman was.

Tuesday, the victim’s husband Alan Zeutzius described to a judge the night he found his wife Debbie Zeutzius murdered.

It’s part of a hearing to decide if her accused killer, 16-year-old Nicklus Diminovich, will be tried as an adult.

He and 17-year-old Bryant Lee Vigil are accused of beating Deborah to death with a metal bar after she found them hiding in a shed on her property near Gonzales Road and Highway 217 in Edgewood.

Investigators say after the killing, the teens gathered the family’s guns and ammo and fled.

In court, her husband described how brutal the killing was, while Diminovich kept his head down the entire time.

Investigators say Diminovich lived just a half mile from Zeutzius and is also responsible for a rash of burglaries in the neighborhood.

A judge decided to try him as an adult. He made the same decision for the other suspect.