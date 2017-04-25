Talking Tech: Blockchain Technology

Our tech expert, Nyika Allen, President and CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to explain, blockchain technology.

Blockchain could revolutionize the future of data. It is a technological database which maintains a constant record of transactions. Those in the finance industry are the most interested in this technology because it allows transactions to take place without a middle man. This was an idea taken from BitCoin and is just the beginning of what it can offer businesses and people.

