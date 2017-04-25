Talking Tech: Blockchain Technology

By Published:

Our tech expert, Nyika Allen, President and CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to explain, blockchain technology.

Blockchain could revolutionize the future of data. It is a technological database which maintains a constant record of transactions. Those in the finance industry are the most interested in this technology because it allows transactions to take place without a middle man. This was an idea taken from BitCoin and is just the beginning of what it can offer businesses and people. 

To discover more about the New Mexico Tech Council, visit their website.

 

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s