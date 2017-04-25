Summer fun for the whole family at the science center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Summer camps and sensory support are among some of the perks offered at a local children’s science museum.

Explora is offering some creative diversions this summer, including youth apprenticeship camps, unique merchandise, and plenty of events to inspire the imagination and challenge the brain. In conjunction with the NM Autism Society, Explora also offers more support for visitors with assistance kits and Sensory Friendly hours.

Summer camp registration is currently open, and Sensory Friendly hours are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, May 5 and Friday, June 2.

For more information on the events or the Sensory Friendly details, visit Explora’s website.