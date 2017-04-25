Silver Star Nation: Dallas Cowboys 2017 Draft Expectations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Ronchetti talks with Silver Star Nation Insider Mickey Spagnola.

Mark delves into who the Cowboys will pick in the first round and if there could be any surprises. Everyone thinks they are going to pick defense but could there be a shocker with an offense pick?

The first round of the NFL draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. MST. It will continue on Friday and Saturday.

Mark shared his 2017 draft pick predictions. You can read that post here.

For more from Silver Star Nation and Van’s Draft predictions click here.