Senator calls for President Trump to visit New Mexico’s border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Trump’s proposed border wall will not go up as fast as he’d like.

“The wall’s going to get built, folks. In case anybody has any questions, the wall is going to get built,” President Trump said in Washington on Tuesday.

He made it clear that the wall remains a top priority, regardless of opponents. He’s willing to delay the funding fight until the fall budget battle.

Money to build the border wall was non-negotiable point for Democrats, according to Fox News, which led the president to back down to avoid a looming government shutdown.

“We all want a secure border, but this is not going to do it,” said Rep. Steve Pearce, the only Republican member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation.

He told NPR’s “All Things Considered” Tuesday afternoon that the wall is not the cure-all across the entire border.

“Out in my district, I think we need a virtual wall, something that we’ve seen which would be much less costly, but would be more secure. You could identify when people are moving towards crossing the border without approval,” Pearce said.

“I think that’s what people in New Mexico are looking for,” he added during the NPR interview.

Taking to Twitter, New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, called for President Trump to visit New Mexico’s border communities and “hear firsthand why they don’t support his wasteful, ineffective, offensive border wall.”

Meantime, President Trump is asking for money to repair and replace some existing border fence and build a few new sections, according to Fox News.