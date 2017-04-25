S. Korea confirms big N. Korean live-fire drill

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea is conducting large-scale live-fire drills at an area around an eastern coastal town to mark its military’s founding anniversary.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn’t specifically comment on the size of the drills in an area near Wonsan.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency earlier said that the exercise involved 300 to 400 artillery pieces and that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely observed what was one of the country’s largest artillery drills.

An official from Seoul’s Defense Ministry couldn’t confirm such details.

There was speculation that the North might carry out another nuclear or missile test.