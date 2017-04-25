S. Korea confirms big N. Korean live-fire drill

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. The broad avenues of Pyongyang were, by authoritarian North Korea’s standards, fairly empty ahead of Tuesday’s 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, one of the biggest events on the country’s calendar. In recent years, the army commemoration has taken a backseat to the April 15th celebration of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung’s birth, which saw thousands choking the avenues to prepare for the country’s biggest holiday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea is conducting large-scale live-fire drills at an area around an eastern coastal town to mark its military’s founding anniversary.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn’t specifically comment on the size of the drills in an area near Wonsan.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency earlier said that the exercise involved 300 to 400 artillery pieces and that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely observed what was one of the country’s largest artillery drills.

An official from Seoul’s Defense Ministry couldn’t confirm such details.

There was speculation that the North might carry out another nuclear or missile test.