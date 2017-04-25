Rio Grande High School employee accused of rape appears in court

By Published:
Luis Chavez_MUG
Luis Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate coach at Rio Grande High School accused of raping a former student made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Luis Chavez Tuesday after a 17-year-old boy reported having an ongoing sexual relationship with Chavez that started on a school trip to Phoenix.

Tuesday, the judge released Chavez on his own recognizance saying he doesn’t believe he’s a flight risk.

Chavez can’t have any contact with the alleged victim and must wear a GPS monitor.

Chavez, who has worked at Rio Grande as an educational assistant since 2013, has been fired.

