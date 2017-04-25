On The Stage: 2017 Popejoy Awards

Terry Davis, Director of the Popejoy Awards and Joliana Davidson, a 2016 winner and Sabina Lueras, a 2107 nominee, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Popejoy Awards this year.

The annual awards recognize the best and brightest talent in high school music and theater, and gives them an opportunity to get more training and perform at Popejoy and then in New York City.

The Popejoy Awards are May 14th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Popejoy Hall. Tickets are available by calling (505) 925-5858 or online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living