No decision on if teen accused of murder will be sentenced as adult

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was another hearing Tuesday, to decide if one of the teens involved in the murder of a popular Albuquerque bartender will be sentenced as an adult.

The teens were out burglarizing homes and cars in the summer of 2015 when Steven Gerecke confronted them in his driveway and they killed him.

All of the teens were initially charged with murder, but the rest took deals for lesser charges.

Ryan Archibeque pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

If sentenced as an adult, he faces up to 15 years in prison, but a judge could also decide he’s amenable to treatment.

Tuesday a judge heard from a psychologist about the case.

The judge did not make a decision.