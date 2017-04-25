NMSU eyes $125 million fundraising campaign amid uncertainty

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has launched an ambitious campaign to raise $125 million amid uncertainty with state funding.

The southern New Mexico college is set to hold “an energized event” on Friday to unveil the campaign’s theme and to announce a new gift to the university. Country music star Bri Bagwell is scheduled to perform at the event.

Officials say the campaign, which extends through 2019, aims to create $50 million in new scholarship endowments.

Last month, New Mexico State University Chancellor Garrey Carruthers announced that the university is considering merging colleges and cutting programs amid ongoing state budget cuts.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed the state’s entire higher education budget. A special session will now be held for lawmakers to determine funding for colleges and universities.