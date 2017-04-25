Negotiations continue between La Promesa Early Learning Center and PEC

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Commission is expected to meet with officials of embattled Albuquerque school, La Promesa Early Learning Center. This is after the school has been in hot water due over financial problems during the 2016 fiscal year.

Officials with La Promesa and the PEC are expected to meet Tuesday morning to negotiate the details of a corrective action plan, ultimately giving the school a second chance at staying open.

Earlier this month, the PEC voted to put the charter school on a corrective action plan and stop charter revocation proceedings in order to resolve the school’s financial mismanagement.

The motion included an order that La Promesa raise its grade from an “F” to a “C” by next year or face immediate revocation.

The Public Education Department took over the school’s finances back in August when the state auditor found former Executive Director Analee Maestas using school money to send a cleaning crew to her home. Then doctoring the paperwork to make it look like the job was done at the school.

He also found late payments and missing or inaccurate documents during a 2016 audit.

These meetings were triggered by La Promesa filing an objection to the possible revocation, saying that the school’s due process had been violated.

A PEC sub-committee will meet with school officials this Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Santa Fe.