Man in hospital after jumping in and out of traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after suffering a medical episode.

It all started when police were called to Lomas and I-25 frontage road in response to a man jumping in and out of traffic.

When officers arrived it appeared the man was under the influence of some sort of narcotic and a short time later he suffered an unknown episode and was rushed to UNM Hospital.

Police say because he was in police custody when he had his episode they are conducting an inter-agency investigation including BSCO, Rio Rancho and NMSP.

No other information is known at this time.

