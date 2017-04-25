Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Showers will continue to spread over northern and western NM through late morning with cloud cover extending farther south and east. Temperatures, although much warmer this morning, will be significantly cooler this afternoon across northern, western and central NM – most of us falling below seasonal averages. Low elevation rain and thunderstorms plus high mountain snow will continue to stretch over the northern 2/3rds of the state through this evening. Overnight into Wednesday morning, showers will focus over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. An incoming backdoor cold front will help boost coverage and intensity of these snow showers – a WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Raton Ridge and Johnson Mesa beginning this evening through Wednesday morning – snow accumulation: up to 7″ possible. Winds will crank this afternoon with southwest winds reaching 25-35mph across central and eastern NM / gusts 40-50mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers will continue over north and northeast NM through the morning hours before dissipating early afternoon. Temperatures will rebound just slightly with more 60s,70s and 80s expected. Winds will back off significantly… but will likely still remain noticeable (10-20mph). No significant rain or snow expected within statelines after the noon hour.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Another strong storm will track across the state bringing rain, storms, snow and colder temperatures into New Mexico.