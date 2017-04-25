Active weather continues this week…

Showers will continue across much of the state this afternoon and evening. The higher peaks of the Northern Mountains and Sandias will continue to see steady light snowfall. Wind will be an issue, especially for the southern tier of the state. That wind, along with the dry conditions, will cause elevated fire concerns for today. The storm is also ushering in cooler air with today’s temperatures about 15° – 25° cooler than yesterday.

We will dry out for the day Wednesday, but a another disturbance will pass north of the state leading to another round of showers across the northern part of the state Wednesday night. Temperatures will rebound Thursday as temperatures boost back up, but another storm will bring more showers on Friday and another sharp cool down for Saturday.