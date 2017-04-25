Police chief who sexually assaulted a young woman expected to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Jemez police chief who sexually assaulted a young woman in his custody is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

According to State Police, Shane Harger pulled over an 18-year-old woman back in 2014, attacked her then threatened her to not to tell anyone.

Harger pleaded no contest to false imprisonment, battery and tampering with evidence early April.

He faces up to nine years in prison.

The plea bars him from ever being allowed to work in law enforcement.

His sentencing is set for 11 a.m.