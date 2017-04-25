In The Kitchen: Pueblo Harvest Cafe Makes Chico Stew

Executive Chef, David Ruiz from Pueblo Harvest Cafe, joined New Mexico Living to make a Chico Stew and invite us to American Indian Week at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The Pueblo Harvest Cafe is located inside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and is known for its award-winning New Native American Cuisine. The Pueblo Harvest Cafe will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout American Indian Week.

Recipe for Chicos Stew:

Smoked Corn Kernels

Braised Anasazi Beans

Local Pork

Wild Sage Blue Corn Crouton

Aloe Glass

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Indian Pueblo Cultural Center