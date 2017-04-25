For The Family: Summer Programs at Camp Shaver

Phil Beam, Camp Director and Adelle Anderson, Logistic Director both from Camp Shaver, joined New Mexico Living to talk about summer camp for kids.

Camp Shaver has been offering a summer education to kids since 1945 and is a traditional YMCA style program in the Jemez Mountains.

Camp begins June 4th and goes until July 30th with sessions every week running from Saturday to Saturday. For more information and to register, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Camp Shaver