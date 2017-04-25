Deputies: Brothers kill uncle as part of ‘bonding’ activity



BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 20-year-old Bernalillo man told detectives his uncle was “coming between” he and his brother, so the two planned an attack and killed him.

Now Jacob Johnson, 20, and his brother Liam, 18, are behind bars after police said they lured their uncle outside his home, beat him with a sledgehammer and threw his body out on the Mesa.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob told detectives his relationship with Liam was “being disrupted” by their uncle Donald Kalma.

He said they planned it all Thursday night. The next morning Jacob said the two arrived at Kalma’s home and that Liam lured their uncle outside.

According to the complaint, Jacob admitted to using a “[3-pound] sledgehammer to strike Mr. Kalma in the back of the head.” He said his brother, Liam, also struck Kalma “two or three additional times” before they loaded the body in the back of a pickup truck and took him out to the Mesa.

According to Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies, a woman was jogging with her dogs Friday, across from the upscale Mariposa subdivision in Rio Rancho, when she spotted a body in an arroyo east of Unser

The complaint states the young men covered Kalma’s body with a wood pallet in an attempt to hide the body. Detectives also found the sledgehammer, they believe the men used in the murder, just a few feet away from the body.

Investigators said Jacob “described the events as ‘justified’ due to Mr. Kalma’s constant disruptions and his ‘coming between brothers.'”

The brothers were booked into the Sandoval County jail on murder charges. A judge set each of their bonds at $600,000 cash only.