Deputies: Brothers kill uncle as part of ‘bonding’ activity

By Published: Updated:


BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 20-year-old Bernalillo man told detectives his uncle was “coming between” he and his brother, so the two planned an attack and killed him.

Now Jacob Johnson, 20, and his brother Liam, 18, are behind bars after police said they lured their uncle outside his home, beat him with a sledgehammer and threw his body out on the Mesa.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob told detectives his relationship with Liam was “being disrupted” by their uncle Donald Kalma.

He said they planned it all Thursday night. The next morning Jacob said the two arrived at Kalma’s home and that Liam lured their uncle outside.

According to the complaint, Jacob admitted to using a “[3-pound] sledgehammer to strike Mr. Kalma in the back of the head.” He said his brother, Liam, also struck Kalma “two or three additional times” before they loaded the body in the back of a pickup truck and took him out to the Mesa.

According to Sandoval County Sheriff’s deputies, a woman was jogging with her dogs Friday, across from the upscale Mariposa subdivision in Rio Rancho, when she spotted a body in an arroyo east of Unser

The complaint states the young men covered Kalma’s body with a wood pallet in an attempt to hide the body. Detectives also found the sledgehammer, they believe the men used in the murder, just a few feet away from the body.

Investigators said Jacob “described the events as ‘justified’ due to Mr. Kalma’s constant disruptions and his ‘coming between brothers.'”

The brothers were booked into the Sandoval County jail on murder charges. A judge set each of their bonds at $600,000 cash only.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s