Community Calendar: 23rd Annual Mudd Volleyball

By Published:

Jeff Hoehn, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingely Hospital Foundation and Travis Baggett, Mudd Volleyball player, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s Mudd Volleyball Tournament to benefit Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

In its 23rd year, the Mudd Volleyball tournament is a chance for teams to compete, in the mud, and raise money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Registration is going on now and sponsorships are still available by visiting their website. The tournament is June 3rd, beginning at 9 a.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s