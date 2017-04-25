Community Calendar: 23rd Annual Mudd Volleyball

Jeff Hoehn, Executive Director of the Carrie Tingely Hospital Foundation and Travis Baggett, Mudd Volleyball player, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s Mudd Volleyball Tournament to benefit Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

In its 23rd year, the Mudd Volleyball tournament is a chance for teams to compete, in the mud, and raise money for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Registration is going on now and sponsorships are still available by visiting their website. The tournament is June 3rd, beginning at 9 a.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living