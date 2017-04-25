Bernalillo County Commission approves balanced budget for FY 2018

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday evening, the Bernalillo County Commission approved a balanced budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The commission approved a general fund budget of more than $283 million to pay for public safety, parks, the jail, economic development and community centers.

The budget is about 10 percent more than last year’s budget, and includes significant cuts made in last year’s budget which totaled more than $17 million.

Commissioners say departments were not allowed to ask for more funding this year.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s