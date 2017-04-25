Austin Apodoca’s ability to throw the football might get him an NFL job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Apodoca finished his college football career with a team that finished number one in the nation in rushing yards per game. Let’s just say opportunities to show his throwing power were far and few between. Apodoca finished the season completing 53 of 98 passing attempts for 654 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite those numbers he never did doubt whether he could catch the eye of an NFL team. Apodoca had seen and competed against his share of good quarterbacks and knew he was capable. Before going to New Mexico Apodoca was a quarterback in the PAC 12 at Washington State. He started stirring up attention with a good showing at the College Gridiron Showcase in Bedford, Texas in January.

Remember, this is a quarterback from a running football team:

“I wasn’t super surprised just because, like I said, not to be arrogant, but it was more like I’ve always had this belief in myself that I could I could play at the highest level and that I had the talent to do so,” said Apodoca. “You know, I’ve worked really hard to get better, obviously.”

Another strong showing at an NFL Regional Combine in Seattle seems to have moved Apodoca another step closer towards at least getting a decent look for the next level. Apodoca said he got a chance to speak with representatives from the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

He even got a workout with the team in his hometown team, the Denver Broncos.

“I got good feedback from them,” said Apodoca. “I talked to their quarterbacks coach, their assistant quarterbacks coach and I talked to the head coach for a bit. He said I could throw it well and all of that stuff. I could spin it really well. So I was excited.”

Apodoca doesn’t care what team gives him an opportunity. He just wants to get a chance.