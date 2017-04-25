April 25 Morning Rush: Senior Trump officials say border wall funding to be put off until September

1. U.S. lawmakers will continue to talk about the spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Senior Trump administration officials are now saying they will put off funding for the president’s controversial border wall until September. Reports out Tuesday morning state that White House Officials will be happy if the bill includes funds for general border issues. Many Democrats and even Republican lawmakers along the U.S. Mexico border have been against the U.S. funding the wall

Full Story: Trump backs away from demand for border wall money

2. Showers will continue to spread over northern and western NM through late morning with cloud cover extending farther south and east.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

3. Attorneys representing the family of a young woman killed in a crash involving a then APD officer are again pushing for the city to retrain officers behind the wheel. This comes in light of the recent crash involving Officer Jonathan McDonnell that killed a 6-year-old boy. In a settlement with Ashley Browder’s family, the woman killed in a 2013 crash, APD agreed its officers would get new training. The family says while the two crashes are different, they believe the training could “prevent exactly the sort of tragedy which occurred again.”

Full Story: Attorneys for Browder family stress importance of officer driver’s training

4. State Education Officials are expected to meet with officials of embattled Albuquerque charter school La Promesa Early Learning Center. They plan to negotiate the details of a corrective action plan that gave the school a second chance at staying open. The charter school was on the brink of closing after findings of financial mismanagement.

Full Story: Negotiations continue between La Promesa Early Learning Center and PEC

5. An Albuquerque teen diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is wishing to meet NBA All-Star Lebron James. Kyle Osborne is paralyzed from the waist down because of cancer. Last November doctors gave the 19-year-old five months to live. The only problem is that make a wish foundation only grants wishes for kids ages 2-18. Now a mother and daughter are now pushing his wish through social media.

Full Story: Terminally ill Albuquerque teen makes wish to meet NBA star

The Morning’s Top Stories