Albuquerque family mourns after suspicious death in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is mourning the loss of a loved one after her suspicious death in Las Vegas, Nevada has sparked a homicide investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Ashley Wellito, 25, was in bad shape when a couple ditched her at a hospital with no explanation of who they were or what had happened to the woman.

Newly released surveillance video shows a man at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas at about 6 a.m. on Wed., Apr. 19.

LVMPD shared the video in hopes of identifying the man and the woman he was with as they dropped off Wellito with critical injuries.

With no explanation for how Wellito got hurt so badly, the couple left.

She was taken to a different hospital, but police say the 25-year-old, who had moved to Las Vegas from Albuquerque, died at 9:30 that morning.

Her family wrote on a GoFundMe page that she “brought love, happiness and joy into this world” and that “her sweet smile and her laughter will always remain in our hearts and will forever be missed.”

Nearly 80 people donated online a total of more than $6,000 in four days to help the family bring her body to New Mexico to be buried.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are on the case.

They wouldn’t say what kind of injuries Wellito had when she was dropped off at the hospital.

Watch the surveillance video below, or click here for mobile users.