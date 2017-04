ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new paint job along a private wall at Lead and Broadway that is turning heads.

It’s the work of volunteers from Albuquerque’s Warehouse 508, which is a youth group focused on getting kids involved in the arts.

Organizers say this is just the first in a series of planned murals.

Warehouse 508 is collecting donations of cash and supplies to help them complete several more downtown murals by the end of the summer.

