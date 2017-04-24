US sanctions 271 in Syrian chemical attack

FILE - This March 22, 2012 file photo shows general view of Damascus, Syria. Syrian state TV said Monday, March 20, 2017 that government forces have regained control of parts of Damascus that were attacked and captured by rebels and militants the previous day. (AP Photo/Muzaffar Salman, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) —The United States has issued 271 sanctions in response to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons. It’s one of the largest sanction actions in U.S. history.

The Trump administration said Monday that it issued sanctions against 271 employees of Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, the Syrian government agency responsible for developing and producing non-conventional weapons.

The action was announced in a statement by the Treasury Department, and Treasury Security Steve Mnuchin simultaneously briefed reporters at the White House.

The new sanctions are the latest U.S. response to Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons, most recently in rebel-held northern Idlib, in an attack that killed more than 80 civilians.

The U.S. retaliated earlier this month by launching missiles against a Syrian airfield.

