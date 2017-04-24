UNM drops stipend program for teacher mentors to cut costs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico is halting a stipend program for teachers who host student assistants in their classrooms due to budget reasons.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that the university’s College of Education recently announced it would temporarily stop payments to student teachers who help mentor and prepare UNM students pursuing education careers.

The stipend program offers student teachers $50 or $100 each.

The program costs less than $10,000 per year.

Education Dean Hector Ochoa issued a letter last month saying the decision to cut the program comes as UNM faces a significant budget shortfall. He says the only way to continue the program would have been to raise fees for students.

New Mexico law requires student teaching experience for people to obtain a teaching license.